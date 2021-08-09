The first inline skating and rollerskating night on Aug. 4 proved to be a success in Tillsonburg.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The second night, weather permitting, was shaping up to be just as good.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. First inline, roller skating event goes ‘smooth’ Back to video

“It says 14 skaters, that’s fairly accurate,” said Dan Mahony, although that estimate was later rose to 20.

They also had spectators who brought lawn chairs to enjoy the 50s and 60s music.

“They love it, they love it,” said Mahony as Little Richard’s Good Golly, Miss Molly played in the background.

“One lady said she skated the first year they had it here (1949-50). She has a picture, old and yellowed, of these girls putting on their skates, and they have plaid skirts.

The outdoor skaters, using either inline skates or rollerskates, seemed to be enjoying the experience.

“It’s been pretty positive. They are all so grateful to have this chance – it’s kind of unique (in Tillsonburg) I guess. Some of the people on quads mentioned they have done it in other centres like Simcoe and Toronto. So it’s big in certain centres.”

Just as it was in Tillsonburg back in the Sixties and into the early Seventies.

“Who knows, maybe it could pick up here again?” Mahony smiled.

Their venue, a newly-paved parking lot between the JL Scott McLean Outdoor Recreation Pad and Tillsonburg fairgrounds cow barn, has a bit of a slope, Mahony noted, that challenged first-time skaters.

“Most of the older folks who came out at least gave it a try. And most of them wore protective equipment. So the message got out.”

A second skate night was planned for Aug. 11, also from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ≠ and everyone was welcome to come back or come out for the first time.