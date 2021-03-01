First dose COVID-19 vaccinations expanded in Oxford, Elgin

Article content

With increased vaccine supply in the region, and guidance from the Province, Southwestern Public Health, along with Middlesex-London and Huron Perth Public Health units, are expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination to additional priority groups identified in the first phase of Ontario’s vaccination plan.

Starting March 1, eligibility includes community members who are 80 years of age and older (born in 1941 or earlier) and Indigenous adults who are 55 years of age and older.

“With the addition of these priority groups, we are making significant progress on Phase One vaccinations in our communities,” said medical officer of health Dr. Joyce Lock.

Healthcare workers in provincially-prioritized groups will also be able to start getting their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Among the groups now eligible to receive the vaccine are: