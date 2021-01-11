First baby of 2021 at Norfolk General is a boy

Article content

Little Sullivan Magalas, of Waterford, will have to wait a few years to understand the extraordinary circumstances he was born into Jan. 1 at Norfolk General Hospital.

“Sully,” as parents Lauren and Chase Magalas have dubbed the little guy, entered the world around 11:30 a.m. weighing eight pounds, three ounces and measuring 21.5 inches.

Extended family are clambering to see Sully now that he is home on the family farm, a broiler operation on Townsend Road 6. However, they are only allowed window visits for now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sullivan Martin James is the Magalas’ first child. The middle names are a tribute to his respective grandfathers. If the nickname “M.J.” suits him, dad Chase says it just might stick.

The pandemic was a concern for the couple leading up to the birth.

Sully was due Dec. 29, and as the day approached Chase began to wonder if Lauren and her midwife, Rebekah Ghent, would have to take care of business by themselves.

“Leading up to the birth, our concern was that it would be so bad that they wouldn’t allow the husband in the room,” he said Jan. 6. “Now, the worry becomes who gets to see him? Everyone wants to see him, but you don’t want to expose him to that.”

It’s just as well, Magalas added, as Lauren was tired after her labour and needs the rest.

“We don’t want to see him get one day older,” mom said. “We love every single day with him. We know that they grow up so fast.”

In a news release, Norfolk General Hospital said Dr. Jamie Szabo assisted with the delivery.