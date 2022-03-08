Firefighters use ladder in dramatic rescue from apartment blaze

Article content

Emergency crews rescued several people from an upper-floor apartment fire in a five-storey Tillsonburg building early Tuesday, provincial police say.

Tillsonburg firefighters were called to a blaze on Lisgar Avenue after a passerby reported the fire just before 7 a.m., police said.

They used their ladder “to rescue several individuals from the fourth and fifth storey” of the building, West Region OPP acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said in a social-media video at the scene.

Emergency Services on scene at Lisgar Avenue for fully engulfed apartment fire. Volunteer Firefighters rescuing people trapped on 3rd, 4th and 5th floors. #OPP have roadways closed in the surrounding area. Updates to follow. @OxfordCounty #OxfordOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/uIfHphYS8r — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 8, 2022

Smoke billowing from the building behind him, Sanchuk said he was not aware of any serious injuries.

Sanchuk said a warming station was being set up nearby for displaced residents.

Police asked the public to avoid the area while they remain at the scene.