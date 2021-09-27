COVID-19 has hit the festival industry – companies relying on festivals for their livelihoods – hard in the past 18 months.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“It’s been difficult for the festival industry, the last two years have been very, very difficult,” said Gus Sakellis, owner of Ribs Royale BBQ, one of two rib vendors featured at last weekend’s Tillsonburg Ribfest.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Festival industry takes a hit in 2020-21 Back to video

When the province entered Stage 3 earlier this year, some rib festivals offered hybrids in the form of drive-through or walk-up events.

“Depending on the venue size you could have a certain number of people and vendors,” said Sakellis.

That helped rib vendor companies recover some losses, but it was nowhere near normal revenues.

“But we could see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

“We are getting calls from different cities that want to sit down and talk about next year.”

The challenge now is that COVID-19 restrictions and protocols can change on a daily, weekly or monthly basis. No one knows what the pandemic will be like in seven or eight months months. At the same time a lot of festival and rib vendor planning needs to happen in the winter months.

Vendors and festival organizers are hoping ribests are ‘back in action’ next year, he said, and that the CNE is back to normal operations, as well as air shows and more.

“Three years without some sort of normalcy is going to be devastating.”

After conversations with MPs, vendors have been told it depends on vaccine status, which at this point is looking good. So unless there is a pandemic ‘curve ball,’ an unexpected variant unaffected by vaccines, they should be moving forward soon.