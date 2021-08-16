The Tillsonburg Regional Airport and airports in Sarnia and St. Thomas will benefit from FedDev Ontario investments in the coming months.

More than $3.5 million in funding was announced Aug. 13 by Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), including spending of $535,000 for the Tillsonburg Regional Airport, north of Tilsonburg in South-West Oxford Township.

FedDev providing $535,000 for Tillsonburg Regional Airport

Owned by the Town of Tillsonburg, the regional airport, which has Oxford’s only paved runway, accepts a variety of aircraft, from refuelling Hercules to vintage Harvard Second World War aircraft.

“I am pleased to recognize the support of the Government of Canada for the valuable Regional Air Transportation Initiative funding through FedDev Ontario,” said Mayor Stephen Molnar in a media release. “In our expanding focus on regional connectivity, safety and future economic development we remain committed as a community to work with our partners to ensure our aggressive mandate is realized. This investment is important in ensuring our goals are realized.”

The funding, he said, will be used to support the expansion of the apron where aircraft are parked and maintained, extend its taxiway, access roads and perimeter fencing.