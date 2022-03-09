A passenger, ejected from a moving vehicle on Lisgar Avenue in Tillsonburg Tuesday night, was struck by that same vehicle and killed.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or Fatal hit-and-run on Lisgar Avenue Back to video

Oxford detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a collision on Lisgar Avenue at approximately 7:50 p.m. Members of Oxford OPP, Tillsonburg Fire and Rescue Services and Oxford County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) attended.

Wyatt Chambers, 26, of Tillsonburg was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle had left the scene, but returned and was taken into custody.

A 24-year-old from Langton has been charged with the following offences: Dangerous Operation Causing Death; Impaired Operation Causing Death; and Impaired Operation – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).

The accused remained in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Lisgar Avenue, part of which had been closed earlier in the day due to an apartment fire, was closed until approximately 1:30 a.m. while members of the West Region Technical Collision Investigation unit assisted.

Anyone with information that could assist with this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Oxford OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit an online tip to www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).