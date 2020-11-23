Every gift makes a difference for the Tillsonburg Multi-Service Centre

Tillsonburg Multi-Service Centre is appealing to the community for a monetary gift – or gift of time to volunteer to help make a difference.

This year’s annual MSC fundraising campaign kicks off Thursday, Nov. 26.

“This year our fundraising goal is $32,000,” said Kathryn Leatherland, MSC executive director.

“As a non-profit organization, the Multi-Service Centre relies heavily on donations – and volunteer support – to enhance and expand our current programs.”

In the last year, the MSC has supported more than 4,500 community members, which included seniors who were able to stay in their homes longer, assisting job seekers to secure meaningful employment or helping a local business train their employees, and free tutoring to help people upgrade literacy skills.

“Many of our services are at no cost to the client,” Leatherland noted. “We are here to help people.”

MSC does receive funding from various government bodies, but those funds do not cover all of the programming.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created some additional challenges for the Multi-Service Centre.

“Some of our main fundraising campaigns were in the spring and they were cancelled,” Leatherland noted. “And of course we’ve had increased costs for personal protective equipment so that we could make sure we were offering all the latest, up to date safety for our staff, our clients and our volunteers.”

Some parts of programs would not be offered without the annual MSC fundraising campaign, she said.

“In addition to the fundraising, we do rely so heavily on the volunteers. Some of our programs are completely volunteer-driven. We are blessed with so many longstanding, dedicated volunteer for the Multi-Service Centre – and they are still with us – but we do have a need for some more. As some of our programs grow and expand, we’re able to do through having new, additional volunteers.”

The MSC would be grateful for any community donations, but also thankful for people to volunteer and donate their time to MSC programs.

“This is an opportunity to call for additional volunteers, a group of people who might be interested in spending an hour a week, or even an hour a month, helping us with one of our programs.”

Giving Tuesday is Dec. 1, which places the MSC Fundraising Appeal, which runs throughout December, within ‘the giving season.’

“We’ve also launched a new Multi-Service Centre Legacy Giving Club for donors who would like to leave an everlasting gift. If people are interested in that they can call for more information.”

More information on the MSC fundraising campaign is available in an insert in Thursday’s Norfolk and Tillsonburg News, which includes a portion that can be filled out and mailed to the MSC with a cheque. Information is also included on all of the MSC programs.

Donations can also be accepted over the phone with credit or debit card. There is also a donate section on the MSC website (www.multiservicecentre.com).

“We’re also happy to come in and drop off an envelope, or mail us cheques. And people do choose to donate by telephone, that’s pretty regular for us now. It doesn’t have to be online.

“It all adds up. For smaller charities, like ourselves, these donations are definitely the core, the backbone, of our supporters and we truly appreciate anything that they can spare for us.”

For more fundraising campaign information, or the MSC, call 519-842-9000 or visit www.multiservicecentre.com.

cabbott@postmedia.com