Ens pumpkin sales raise funds for Childcan

Payton Ens, joined by family and friends, is again selling pumpkins in Tillsonburg to raise money for Childcan.

The sale began last Saturday outside Canadian Tire (248 Broadway) and will continue this Saturday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“It’s doing pretty good, a little slow,” said Payton early Saturday afternoon.

“We sold a lot,” said Grace Kamenar, Payton’s cousin. “Because the floor (of the trailer) was covered in pumpkins.”

Small pumpkins and gourds sold at two for $5, mediums $5, and large (huge) $10. Donations were also being accepted.

Grace and her sister Hazel had again painted a couple pumpkins – but those were the only two pumpkins not for sale.

“Mine has triangles,” said Hazel Kamenar.

Childcan, which is supported by donors only, has been supporting families who have children diagnosed with cancer since 1974, providing financial assistance, emotional support, social programs and research funding in the Children’s Hospital/London Health Sciences Centre catchment area.

“This is for Childcan,” said Payton’s father Dave Ens. “It’s a really good cause and we try to support them when we can.

“They helped us when Payton was diagnosed when she was four. They did everything from paying for parking passes at the hospital to food vouchers. They even helped other people out with the bills that they needed as well.”

Payton, who recently celebrated her ninth birthday, is ‘doing really well,’ said her father.

“Her blood counts are good. She goes in now every six months to get blood counts checked. She’s perfectly fine at this point – she’s very active with dance (ballet) and baseball.”

The pumpkins were grown by Dave’s father, Ed Ens, in the Straffordville area, about 400 in total.

Last year’s the pumpkin fundraiser, which included 2-3 weekend sales in front of Canadian Tire, raised $3,000 for Childcan.

Any pumpkins remaining after next Saturday’s sale will be donated to Childcan to be sold at a later date in London.

