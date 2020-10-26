Enchanted Eats plans Halloween hot dog fundraiser

Barb Bleck and Will Stevenson from Enchanted Eats Café have big plans to raise funds for the Tillsonburg Firefighters Association on Halloween.

Knowing that children and their parents/guardians often go out trick or treating before supper, Enchanted Eats is going to offer hot dogs from their outdoor deck at 38 Ridout St., Tillsonburg on Oct. 31.

“Each child will get a free hot dog,” said Bleck.

And it wouldn’t be Halloween without treats – each child will also receive two small chocolate bars.

The Halloween hot dogs will be available starting at 4 p.m. Saturday.

“If the parents want a hot dog, it’s by donation for the parents, and all of the proceeds will to the Tillsonburg firefighters.

“I’m going to put some coffee out there, too.”

Bleck and Stevenson wanted the money to benefit the Tillsonburg Firefighters Association, who had to cancel their annual steak barbecue fundraiser in September. Funds from that event are used in part to sponsor families for the firefighters’ Christmas hamper program.

“That’s why we wanted to help them,” said Bleck. “I’m hoping we can help the less fortunate families.”

Enchanted Eats is also planning a Christmas-theme fundraiser on Sundays, for the same cause, starting Nov. 15.

“It’s going to be beautiful. We’re going to keep the outdoor deck up, we’re going to put the gazebo up and that’s all going to be decorated in a winter wonderland theme. We’re going to have Christmas trees on the deck – so much stuff.

“We will take a photo of the children, for $5, take a photo of Santa, and Photoshop them together. The kids will also be able to drop off a letter. And they’ll get a bag of goodies to take with them. All proceeds will go back to the firefighters, just to help them do what they can for the community.

“I think this Christmas is going to be the hardest Christmas for a lot of people because of Covid. It’s going to be hard.”

Younger children will be able to have their photo taken sitting in Santa’s sled.

“So we are going to do it,” Bleck nodded.

Donations are also being accepted in Enchanted Eats specially designated donation jar, which they started during their Sunday all-you-can-eat brunch, open 10-2. The $10.99 breakfast includes scrambled eggs, perogies, hash browns, baked beans, bacon, sausage, pancakes and toast.

cabbott@postmedia.com