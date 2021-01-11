Eleventh COVID-19 death reported at Maple Manor

Chris Abbott
Jan 11, 2021  •   •  2 minute read
Maple Manor Long Term Care, Tillsonburg. (Chris Abbott/Norfolk & Tillsonburg News)

The number of COVID-19 cases at the Maple Manor long-term care facility in Tillsonburg continues to climb.

On Monday, Southwestern Public Health reported 125 cumulative cases related to the COVID-19 outbreak at the nursing home, including 80 residents and 45 staff. Eleven individuals have died.

The health unit first declared an outbreak at the home on Dec. 12, and conducted surveillance testing shortly after. Southwestern Public Health, South West Local Health Integration Network (SW LHIN), Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital, and Woodstock Hospital are all continuing to work in partnership to support the Maple Manor team.

“More than 90 people call Maple Manor home, and four of them have lost their lives,” said George Kaniuk, president of Maple Manor, in a Jan. 5 media release.

Over the last week, seven more people have lost their lives at Maple Manor.

“It is devastating,” said Kaniuk. “Knowing 51 more are right now living with COVID is heartbreaking to me.

“I want to thank the health care partners in this community who are working closely with us to ensure the continued care of our residents and safety of staff during this challenging time.”

Southwestern Public Health is urging the community to come together to protect each other from further spread. Anyone who has symptoms is advised to get tested or seek urgent medical care if symptoms are severe. Individuals are also encouraged to download the COVID Alert App to get a notification if they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and learn what steps to take.

“Maple Manor is in an outbreak, but this home is not an island,” said medical officer of health Dr. Joyce Lock.

“Outbreaks like this reflect what’s happening across our region. We have many cases in our communities, not enough people are isolating when they have symptoms or test positive, and we need everyone to stop having close contact with people they do not live with.”

TILLSONBURG DISTRICT MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Local hospitals have also experienced an increase in COVID-19 related care in the community and from the Maple Manor outbreak.

“It is critical that people who require hospital care can receive it,” said Sandy Jansen, president and CEO at Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital in the Jan. 5 media release.

“While capacity is stretched to the limit, our Emergency Department remains open – please don’t wait to seek care if you need it. We need everyone’s help to lower local cases so that we can care for COVID-19 patients and other emergencies in our region.”

Visitors who provide essential care for residents are asked use caution during visits to Long-Term Care facilities in the region, and follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

Avoid visiting if sick, even if symptoms are mild.

Follow public health measures at all times during visits.

Stay six feet or more away from the person in the home.

Avoid all close contact with people from outside your household, to avoid unknowingly contracting the virus and infecting long-term care home residents.

Visit www.swpublichealth.ca/covid19 for updated guidance for communities of Oxford County and Elgin County.

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 17 Bear Street, Tillsonburg (near the hospital) remains open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is busy.

No referral is needed but for safety reasons, patients will be asked to schedule an appointment for testing. To book an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the TDMH Assessment Centre call 1-855-905-6148.