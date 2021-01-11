Article content

The number of COVID-19 cases at the Maple Manor long-term care facility in Tillsonburg continues to climb.

On Monday, Southwestern Public Health reported 125 cumulative cases related to the COVID-19 outbreak at the nursing home, including 80 residents and 45 staff. Eleven individuals have died.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Eleventh COVID-19 death reported at Maple Manor Back to video

The health unit first declared an outbreak at the home on Dec. 12, and conducted surveillance testing shortly after. Southwestern Public Health, South West Local Health Integration Network (SW LHIN), Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital, and Woodstock Hospital are all continuing to work in partnership to support the Maple Manor team.

“More than 90 people call Maple Manor home, and four of them have lost their lives,” said George Kaniuk, president of Maple Manor, in a Jan. 5 media release.

Over the last week, seven more people have lost their lives at Maple Manor.

“It is devastating,” said Kaniuk. “Knowing 51 more are right now living with COVID is heartbreaking to me.