Eleven COVID-19 cases in Tillsonburg

New COVID-19 cases have been reported in Tillsonburg on the weekend, and as of Aug. 10 the number of active cases is 11.

The Southwestern Public Health’s Oxford-Elgin region is at 71 as of Monday, including one case of a person with an address outside Ontario. Currently there are 39 cases in Aylmer, 15 in the Municipality of Bayham, two in St. Thomas, 11 in Tillsonburg, two in Norwich and one in Woodstock.

The total number of cumulative cases in Oxford-Elgin since the first positive tests on March 23 (Elgin) and March 25 (Oxford) were recorded is 178, up 31 since Aug. 4. Southwestern Public Health’s daily reports show 94 of those have been resolved (38 resolved since last week). There have been five fatalities in Elgin, none in Oxford County.

Tillsonburg’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 17 Bear Street tested 278 people last week. To book an appointment call 1-855-905-6148. Visitors are required to wear a face mask.

Southwestern Public Health unit’s COVID-19 Information Line is open seven days a week between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The number is 1-800-922-0096 ext. 9. Call if you have questions.