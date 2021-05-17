Eight face weapons, drug charges following probe

A drug trafficking investigation conducted by the Oxford OPP, Community Street Crimes Unit, and Woodstock Police Service Drugs and Intelligence Unit has led to 35 charges laid against eight individuals, including three from Tillsonburg and one from Courtland.

On May 12, members from the Oxford OPP and other agencies executed several search warrants in Oxford and Elgin counties and in Woodstock.

Police seized suspected fentanyl, meth, cocaine, cannabis, prohibited weapons and other property.

The value of the items seized is roughly $140,000.

Among those charged with various narcotics and weapons-related offences are a 42-year-old woman from Malahide Township, a 33-year-old man from Malahide, a 36-year-old London woman, a 28-year-old Tillsonburg man, a 31-year-old Tillsonburg woman, a 37-year-old Tillsonburg man, a 31-year-old London man, and a Courtland man, 37.

