Easter Bunny spreads cheer in Tillsonburg, Ingersoll

Rosemary Dean and a few family helpers were back on the Easter Bunny trail in Tillsonburg and Ingersoll on the weekend.

Dressed in an Easter Bunny costume, Dean wanted to spread some cheer in the local communities, continuing a tradition they started in April 2020.

“Trying to make everybody’s day,” said Dean. “That’s our goal. We’re just out to help other people try to get through this (COVID-19) third wave.

“It’s just a quick visit, saying hi, seeing how they are doing and taking photos.”

The Deans used social media to book visits, which they started Monday, March 29 with six homes. They ramped up the visits last Friday, meeting 30 families and another 40 on Saturday.

“They booked in really quickly. We’re busy but we’ve time slotted them in Tillsonburg and Ingersoll. We’ve tried to accommodate as many families as we can.”

Children were excited to see the Easter Bunny, said Dean.

“Very excited,” she nodded. “We went to a home yesterday (Friday) just outside of Tillsonburg and the little girl was so excited and happy she was screaming and didn’t really know what to do because the Easter Bunny was at her house.

“We’ve had really great response from the parents and the kids.”

The Easter Bunny also made a trip to Southwestern Public Health’s Mass Immunization Clinic in Woodstock on Saturday morning to visit frontline workers.

“Just giving them a little bit of cheer today and thanking them for everything that they’re doing for all of us and for our community,” said Dean.

“I know that the work they’re doing is not easy and they are trying to reach out to as many families as they can. So this was just a small token to say thank you.”

