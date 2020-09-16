Driver facing impaired by drug charge

On Sept. 15, at approximately 12:30 a.m., the Oxford County Ontario Provincial Police arrested a driver on Simcoe Street, Tillsonburg.

Police had received a report of a suspicious person, and located a parked vehicle in the area occupied only by the driver. When officers spoke to the driver, it was immediately suspected the driver was under the influence of a drug.

A roadside Standard Field Sobriety Test was conducted and the driver performed poorly. The driver was placed under arrest for impaired operation and a search was conducted. The subsequent search resulted in police locating a quantity of suspected drugs.

The driver was transported to the Tillsonburg OPP detachment for an evaluation conducted by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE). At the end of the evaluation the DRE determined the driver was impaired by a drug.

As a result, 23-year-old Corrinne Swartz, of Bayham, was charged with the following offences: Operation While Impaired; and Possession of Schedule 1 Substance.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Woodstock at a later date.