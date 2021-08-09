Drink stand, yard sale raise money for Woodland Cultural Centre

There’s nothing like a cold, refreshing glass of juice on a hot day.

Josephine Jurenas got that one right, raising money for the Woodland Cultural Centre on the weekend.

“We are a First Nations family – our family heritage is from Six Nations – so that’s always something near and dear to us, and we decided to do a yard sale,” explained Melissa Jurenas, who with husband Kris Jurenas and their children live on Sandytown Road, near Eden.

Josephine, age 7, asked if she could operate a drink stand.

They wanted to put the money they raised toward something significant, so they talked about the Woodland Cultural Centre in Brantford, which was established on the site of the closed Mohawk Institute Residential School. A place where the children could learn about their heritage.

“It was a residential school until 1970 and now it’s a cultural centre for learning and education about the Indigenous culture and arts,” said Melissa. “They also have a Save the Evidence campaign, which is basically preserving the school physically because it is an older building. They are doing a campaign to search for potential unmarked graves there as well.”

The drink stand idea soon expanded to the sale of many other items.

“Josephine came up with all these other ideas to make stuff,” said Melissa.

“Necklaces, bracelets…” said Josephine, nodding towards an impressive display of homemade orange – and multi-coloured – bracelets and necklaces.

“And treat bags,” said Melissa. “So she’s been busy all week making stuff.”