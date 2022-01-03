Drain Heroes delivers in second annual food and toy drive
Chris Krauskopf, owner/operator of Drain Heroes in Delhi, and the community came through once again in the second annual Drain Heroes Food and Toy Drive.
“It’s our honour to do this for the past two years along with our other initiatives we do,” said Krauskopf. “This year was really special to help a lot of families.”
Krauskopf challenged the community to donate non-perishable food items and new unwrapped toys, collected by Drain Heroes, which would donate $2 per kilogram of donations.
Drain Heroes received 210 kilograms of food items and toys in December. They also received $450 in cash donations. Drain Heroes contributed another $1,000 to the food and toy drive, making it $1,870 for the total monetary donation to Delhi Sharing Pantry – along with the non-perishable food items. The donated toys were divided between Haldimand and Norfolk Women’s Services and the Norfolk Pregnancy and Family Resource Centre in Simcoe.
In 2020, Drain Heroes had donated $500 plus $1/kg of food and new, unwrapped toys.
“This year we wanted to double up,” said Krauskopf. “So our initial donation was $1,000 off the hop.
“I think we got seven bags full of brand new toys this year, it was awesome. It was a great year.”
Krauskopf had set up a trailer outside on Tisdale Side Road for donations, and for people who could not get to his location he picked up donations.
“The community around here is second to none – people stepping up and supporting each other,” said Krauskopf. “It’s so important for us to do these things and it’s great that people step up to the plate every time. The constant support for each other is very inspiring.”
Dressed as characters from the Christmas Vacation movie, Krauskopf and his wife Angel had also handed out candy during the 2021 Tillsonburg and Delhi Santa Claus parades. His daughter Delilah rode in the back of Drain Heroes truck.
“That was a massive hit at both parades,” laughed Krauskopf, who later drove Santa around the streets of Delhi visiting retirement homes.
“We had the burnt Christmas tree, the squirrel at the top … so it was awesome.
“We really enjoy doing the community stuff. We do a lot of food and toy drives and $10 from every job we do goes to local food banks and charities. That’s one thing we stand behind.”
Now going into its fourth year, Drain Heroes has made a name for itself cleaning drains and taking care of septic system issues – anything from kitchen sinks to sewer lines. Any kind of clogs of any sort, says Krauskopf.
“We have the drain cleaning equipment along with the cameras, augers … anything to get the drain lines open.
“We serve Norfolk County, and we go as far north as Woodstock (in Oxford County). It’s only me, so if the call comes in I can generally service anywhere in Norfolk, Haldimand, Oxford – a pretty wide range.”
