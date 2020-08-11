Doug Cooper is Tillsonburg's Citizen of the Year

Former broadcaster and radio personality Doug Cooper has been chosen Town of Tillsonburg 2020 Citizen of the Year.

“This award is presented to an individual who makes an outstanding contribution to the Town of Tillsonburg, with no expectation of personal gain,” said Collette Takacs chair of the Town’s Cultural, Heritage and Special Awards Advisory Committee in a media release.

“Doug has been a tireless volunteer with Special Olympics and Community Living, as well as a number of other organizations,” said Tillsonburg Mayor Stephen Molnar. “There’s no doubt in my mind that Tillsonburg has become a more inclusive, accessible community because of his ongoing efforts.”

“People like Doug make Tillsonburg the kind of town where our youth prosper, seniors are comfortable and families happily grow,” added Takacs. “Thanks to Doug and others like him, Tillsonburg continues to be a terrific place to call home.”

Cooper’s list of local contributions includes 17 years coaching baseball, basketball and golf with Special Olympics Tillsonburg, as well as leadership on the board of Community Living Tillsonburg, where he currently holds the position of president. Cooper also helps advise the local People First advocacy group.

In the broader community, Cooper has been involved with a number of minor hockey teams as a coach, trainer and general manager. He has also provided leadership in the Scouting movement and was a key organizer of the OPP Torch Run.

Cooper has also had an impact provincially, serving as vice-president, and later director-at-large, for Community Living Ontario. He has contributed to several committees, including chairing the conference committee.

A professional broadcaster by trade, Cooper spent 32 years as the program/operations director at Tillsonburg’s Country 107.3 and Easy 101.3 radio stations. He also hosted the popular Sunday Morning Memories program until his retirement in 2018. All told, Cooper spent 48 years in the television and radio business.

At present, Cooper serves as general manager of the PJHL North Middlesex Stars, managing their website and promoting their hockey program.

Cooper will be presented his award at a later date, yet to be determined.

Each year, the Town of Tillsonburg’s Cultural, Heritage and Special Awards Advisory Committee receives nominations for Citizen of the Year, giving consideration to: length and impact of service; uniqueness of the nominee’s efforts; and the extent to which the nominee supports and involves other people.

All nominations received within the last three years will be re-considered for 2021. Learn more at www.tillsonburg.ca/citizen.