DoorDash comes to Tillsonburg, Simcoe
DoorDash, a technology company connecting customers with their favourite local and national businesses since 2013, is now available in Tillsonburg and Simcoe.
Starting May 26, 12 Tillsonburg restaurants are available for delivery and pickup on the DoorDash app. There is a special one-month offer for new customers.
“DoorDash started in the suburbs, and it’s always been a goal to bring the convenience and accessibility of on-demand delivery to the towns and communities outside of major metropolitan areas,” said Brent Seals, General Manager of DoorDash Canada in a media release. “Over the past year we’ve helped to introduce delivery to many communities for the very first time and we’re excited to introduce our services to customers, Dashers and restaurants in the Tillsonburg area.”
Current participating Tillsonburg restaurants and ghost kitchens are KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Gino’s Pizza, Mr. C’s Chicken, Nate Doggs, A&W, Little Caesars Pizza, Kelsey’s Original Roadhouse, Smokeaholic BBQ, McDonald’s and Burger King.
On May 26, DoorDash (doordash.com) was newly available in 16 Canadian communities, including 11 restaurants in Simcoe, with more to follow.
“At a time when delivery remains limited, it’s important that we continue to connect with our customers in new, digital ways and expand how we continue to serve our food,” said a Gino’s Pizza spokesperson in the media release. “We’re excited to offer delivery for the first time and to work with DoorDash to reach new customers and grow our business.”
DoorDash offers its services to over 150 communities in Canada and over 4,000 cities in Canada, the United States and Australia.
The DoorDash app can be downloaded for Android or iOS.