Local volunteers are spreading the gift of warmth Dec. 18 with the annual Tillsonburg ‘Scarf Bomb.’

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Scarves, toques, and mittens will be given away in front of the Tillsonburg Town Centre mall. The free winter apparel will be attached to the railing around the cenotaph at 200 Broadway on Dec. 18, starting at 7:30 a.m. that morning, for anyone who needs a bit of extra warmth to take home.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Donations needed for Tillsonburg’s revived Scarf Bomb day Back to video

Each scarf typically comes with a hand-written note.

‘This is yours to KEEP you warm. Take me down and Take me home.’

‘If you are cold, I am warm! Take me down and take me home!’

All of the items are donated.

“I’ve done some collections myself,” said organizer Nicole Tait, who started volunteering at the second Tillsonburg scarf bombing in 2016, assisted by her son Caden who continues to help each year.

Last week, Tait said she had more than 40 items for the 2021 Scarf Bomb.

“It’s mostly been from generous residents of Tillsonburg.”

That number will continue to grow as it gets closer to Dec. 18.

“I am going to pick up a bag full of hand-knitted items she had done herself,” Tait noted. “That they are willing to give their time to help other people is pretty neat.”

One of the donors came from Vienna and made the delivery here in town.

Sobeys Tillsonburg is also accepting donations for the local ‘Scarf Bomb.’ Check at the front desk for the dropoff location.

“I’ve posted it on multiple Tillsonburg Facebook pages, and people have messaged me privately or on the group page,” said Tait, who is accepting new or gently-used items, handmade or items purchased from stores.

This will be Tillsonburg’s seventh Scarf Bomb. It was skipped in the winter of 2020-21 due to the pandemic, but Tait felt it was time to get back to scarf bombing this year.

“I really like to do it and I feel like people benefit from it. It’s good for the town to have something to look forward to … and I like to help people out.”

Tait says she plans to put a bit more space between the hats and scarves this year as a precaution.

cabbott@postmedia.com