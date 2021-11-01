Dogwood Suites: 'Building hope and homes for all'

Article content

If everything goes as planned, the Dogwood Suites will welcome their first tenants next spring.

The social-housing complex being constructed at the site of a former hotel in downtown Simcoe is aiming for an April 2022 launch.

There is currently a waitlist of 300 people to move into the suites.

The three-storey apartment building will feature 51 housing units. Each unit will be one bedroom with a rental fee of $550 a month on top of a hydro usage payment.

“Building hope and homes for all, we’re housing people who have a hard time finding housing. We also help them build communities within the building so they get to know their neighbours and feel like they have a community that cares for them,” said Debra Vandermeer, launch supervisor with Indwell, a Christian charity organization.