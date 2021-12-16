This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Light was shed this week on a complaint made to the Ontario Civilian Police Commission concerning the former chair of the Norfolk County Police Services Board.

Article content Mayor Kristal Chopp released to the Norfolk PSB Wednesday a letter dated Oct. 6 from the OCPC. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Details emerge of complaint against former PSB chair Back to video In the letter, OCPC said it had terminated a “preliminary review” into Dennis Travale, a past mayor of Norfolk County, that involved “two issues.” These issues, wrote Ian Altman, OCPC’s registrar and manager of operations, involved “Whether Mr. Travale’s various public comments regarding various Norfolk County officials and staff” violated sections of the provincial code of conduct for members of police services boards. The preliminary review, Altman continued, also involved “Whether Mr. Travale attempted to exert inappropriate influence regarding certain council matters in contravention of the code.” The code sections Altman cites – No. 7,8,9, 10 and 13 – regard “impartiality,” discharging “duties in a manner that will inspire public confidence in the abilities and integrity of the board,” board members refraining from using “their office to advance their interests or the interests of any person or organization with whom or with which they are associated,” and board members refraining “from engaging in conduct that would discredit or compromise the integrity of the board or the police force.” The OCPC letter does not name a complainant or cite specific actions. However, throughout his tenure as chair of Norfolk’s PSB, Travale maintained a robust social media presence and has commented frequently on local issues and the politicians and staff members associated with them.

Article content Travale previously told the Reformer he was not aware of the OCPC review when he resigned and as such it did not factor into his decision. Travale was provided an opportunity to comment on the PSB’s review Thursday but he declined. In an email, Travale said any comment would be “redundant” in light of the fact that he has resigned as PSB chair and that – as a consequence – OCPC has closed its investigation. In his email, Travale noted that OCPC’s review was in the preliminary stages and that the complaint in question involved “allegations.” “I have no further comment,” Travale said. PSB members Willy VanHeugten and Waterford Coun. Kim Huffman expressed disappointment Wednesday that the police services board learned of the OCPC review and Travale’s resignation from an article in the Simcoe Reformer Sept. 23. Chopp was apprised in a letter Sept. 20 from OCPC informing her that the commission may wish to interview her about the allegations against Travale. The OCPC told Chopp, she said Wednesday, that the fact of the review was not confidential and that she was under no obligation to keep it quiet. Chopp added she was in the loop as a Norfolk County official and not as a member of the PSB. Because she was on deck for an interview with the police commission, Chopp said it was up to OCPC and not herself to share word of its review with Norfolk’s PSB. Ron LeClaire, an adviser to police services boards for the Ministry of the Solicitor-General, was on hand Wednesday to speak to local members about the provincial complaints procedure for police boards.

Article content “If there had been a decision to move ahead with a full investigation – at that point the board would’ve been notified,” LeClaire said. “What transpired was the chair resigned and that effectively ended the process.” VanHeugten expressed disappointment that Travale’s predicament came to the attention of board members by way of the media and not in a confidential notification. Coun. Huffman shares this concern. “If the media was made aware, I think it was due diligence that the PSB could’ve been made aware,” Huffman said. “That would’ve been a nice chain-of-command and would’ve relieved a lot of discomfort and a lot of miscommunication. “This appears to be extremely unprofessional and unnecessary and I’m not very happy with how it rolled out.” MSonnenberg@postmedia.com

