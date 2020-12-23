Delhi Senior Citizens Club gives back to the community

Article content

The board of directors of the Township of Delhi Senior Citizens Club Inc. had to make a painful decision in September to close the decades old club.

A combination of lowering membership numbers and rising membership ages made it a necessary decision, said Dennis Tyrrell, treasurer.

“The board wishes to thank all past and present members for their support,” said Tyrrell.

The club dispersed its remaining funds, which will stay in the community. Donations were made last week to the Delhi and District Historical Society ($1,000) and Delhi Sharing Pantry ($6,000).

“That was one of the big things – we know this will stay right in the community,” said Tyrrell. “And it helps people that need help.

Dec. 19 was the club’s final day.

“When it started Delhi was a township, that’s how the name got incorporated,” said Tyrrell.

The club’s roots go back to 1968. Meetings were held weekly on Tuesday afternoons. Cards and crokinole were among the activities, and lunch was served. Christmas and Valentine’s parties were held, as well as picnics and pot luck suppers.