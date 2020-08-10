Delhi road closures extended to Friday

The road closure of King Street in Delhi has been extended to this Friday, Aug. 14.

The section of the road is closed from Main Street of Delhi to Queen Street for reconstruction which began March 2.

Roads will be closed to through traffic for the full duration.

Local access will be permitted except when excavation is taking place in front of their property.

The Main Street and Queen Street intersections will be open unless otherwise advised.

There will be short-term sidewalk closures, but one side of the street will remain accessible at all times.

Detour routes are posted.