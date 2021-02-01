Article content

Darrin Walters of Delhi is jumping into the business of online event promotions.

His first event, Charity Fest, is Sunday, March 28. It’s a seven-plus hour online music concert in support of the Canadian Mental Health Association – Oxford.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Delhi man organizes online charity concert Back to video

“This is my first event,” said Walters. “I woke up about a week and a half ago and said ‘I have to throw a concert for charity.’ I didn’t really think about it… it’s just something I have to do.”

He posted his intentions on Facebook and bought the web domain for Live World Wide (liveworldwide.ca).

“I searched up some Facebook musician groups and I put a post ‘Does anybody want to play a concert for charity?’ It was actually overwhelming the response I got.”

Bands responded from as close as London and as far as Holland, South Africa and Nigeria.

“There were bands from all over… in just two days I had 75 bands contact me from all over the world. It was phenomenal.”

He narrowed his Charity Fest line-up to The Faithful Syndicate (South Africa), Terror Garden (New York), Last Minut (New Jersey), Mz. Chocolat (Oklahoma), Percussor (Pennsylvania), Kricketkush (Toronto), Renegade Nation (United Kingdom), Masil (Nigeria) and Gerco Klein (Holland). He will also feature a local band.