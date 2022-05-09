This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

DeJONGHE: Otterville Mill Classic Car Show and community yard sales return June 11

Talked to a friend the other day about a house she visited which was very modern and minimum in décor. It was done all in white and had no pictures or ornamentation at all.

I have seen this style in magazines and always thought it was lovely, peaceful and quiet so I thought I would clean out my living room of everything but furniture and lamps. I removed photos, a couple small tables, paintings, bric-a-brac, doilies and books from every surface. I vacuumed and gave everything a good clean and polish, then sat down to get the feel.

I think my years of inheriting and receiving gifts from loved ones gives me a different perspective on decorating style. Or I might just be too old to be that modern. It is hard to part with those treasures.

I slowly re-introduced some items starting with doilies. Bare tables just seemed so stark, unfinished. I then brought back some of the things I loved most, framed photos, books and a few pieces that make me happy.

This did inspire me to unclutter my home, something I have been working on for nigh on 15 years. Many of the things I removed from the living room went into boxes. Then I started in the dining room deciding on what to keep and what was unloved, useless, insignificant or unworthy. I managed to fill several boxes. I admit I did take a few things back out, but for the most part I was brutal. Will not revisit those boxes.

I am going to continue this process throughout the house – kitchen, bedrooms, bathroom and office. With what my sister has stored in my shed and garage we should have a great collection of items for the Otterville community-wide yard sale on Saturday, June 11, which will be held in conjunction with the Otterville Mill Classic Car Show.