December home sales set records in Tillsonburg

The number of homes sold in December 2020 through the MLS system of the Tillsonburg District Real Estate Board totalled 134 units, a record for the month of December.

This was an increase of 59.5 per cent from December 2019.

On an annual basis, home sales in the district totalled a record 1,864 units in 2020. That was an increase of 14.5 per cent from the same period in 2019.

“Sales remained incredibly strong right through the end of the year, setting a new record for the month of December by a mile,” said David Bennett, president of the Tillsonburg District Real Estate Board.

“Unsurprisingly, given the trajectory over the second half of 2020, we also set a new annual record.

“With new supply unable to keep pace with demand and overall inventories at record lows, there isn’t much evidence to suggest that a lot will change with market conditions in early 2021. A very tight market balance strongly in favour of sellers will likely continue to support double-digit price growth in the near future.”