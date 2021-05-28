Deadly Tillsonburg hospital outbreak should be over this weekend: Officials

After almost a month, officials at the Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital are expecting to declare the active COVID-19 outbreak over this weekend.

Sandy Jansen, president of the hospital, said 15 patients and five staff had been affected by the outbreak. As of Wednesday, just one positive case remained related to the outbreak while a recent round of testing turned up no new infections, she said.

The hospital underwent another round of testing on Thursday, Jansen said, and officials hope – in conjunction with public health officials – to declare the outbreak over on Saturday.

The hospital closed admissions to three in-patient units on May 7, when the outbreak grew to include 10 patients. At that point, new admissions were being sent to Ingersoll’s Alexandra Hospital or Woodstock Hospital.

“As of the weekend, we were able to open two of three units and are starting to move patients back home to Tillsonburg,” she said.