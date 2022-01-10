Curbside pickup offered at Tillsonburg library

All 14 branches of Oxford County Library are now open for curbside service only as of Jan. 5, including the Tillsonburg Library.

This means no in-person browsing at library branches.

Public computer use may be available by appointment at the Tillsonburg and Ingersoll branches for essential uses, such as accessing government forms and information (e.g., printing an Ontario enhanced vaccination certificate).

Books, videos, games, electronics, toys, musical instruments, Kitchen Library items and more must be reserved for pick-up at local branches. To place a hold on a library item, call or email your local branch (519-842-5571 in Tillsonburg, or reserve online at www.ocl.net , or email curbsidebooks@ocl.net .

Before arriving to pick up your items, patrons are asked to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms, wear a face mask, and stay at least six feet (two metres) apart from others.

Items can be returned to library drop boxes at any time.

Library account registrations and renewals must be completed online at myaccount@ocl.net or by calling your local branch.

Seniors and families with travel limitations can access Oxford County Library’s ‘Check-in Calls’ service by calling 226-232-5092. Through this service you can register for a card, arrange home delivery of materials, or learn about library and community services.

Full details about the temporary service changes are available at www.ocl.net.

OXFORD COUNTY ARCHIVES

Also effective Jan. 5, Oxford County Archives will pause in-person access to collections while Ontario is under the current Modified Step Two of the Roadmap to Reopen. Staff is available to respond to reference questions remotely at archives@oxfordcounty.ca . To access the County’s online research resources visit www.oxfordcounty.ca/archives .