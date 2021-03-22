Crosspoint Community Church sets up Easter Display

Postmedia Staff
Crosspoint Community Church at 150 Concession Street West will have an Easter display set up on the lawn to go along with a short radio program that can be listened to on 87.9 FM, starting March 25. (Submitted)
Crosspoint Community Church will have an Easter Display on its lawn at 150 Concession Street West open to the community to view – and listen.

Tune in to FM 87.9 to listen to a children’s radio story on the death of Jesus and resurrection, while viewing the display, which should be ready on Wednesday, March 25.

“We may be adding more to it,” said Julie Kranendonk.

In addition to the Easter Display, Crosspoint is also hosting an Easter theme colouring contest for children.

Contact the church at 519-688-1115 or its Facebook page (Crosspoint Community Church Tillsonburg) to get your colouring page. Children will take it home, colour it, and return it to the church for a prize (everyone gets a prize), which will either be sidewalk chalk or a bubble wand.

“I think the symbolism with Easter, vaccines coming, and the beautiful spring weather is something that could provide a little hope and good will for the community,” said Kranendonk.

