COVID case confirmed at Glendale High School

Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at Glendale High School in Tillsonburg.

Thames Valley District School Board assured the community that all staff, parents and guardians of the Glendale High School community were immediately notified, and announced the school would remain open and school buses would continue to operate.

SWPH investigated the case and identified the Glendale individual’s close contacts, and followed up directly to provide specific testing advice.

If you were not contacted by the health unit, your student was not considered to be at risk. The health unit only contacts those staff and students who have been identified as ‘close contacts,’ and advised them to stay home from school and quarantine for a period of 14 days.

Thames Valley says it is following all health and safety protocols recommended by both the local public health unit and the Ministry of Education, and Glendale High School remains a safe place to attend school.

Thames Valley says it is following all of the public health protocols to keep students and staff safe, and all confirmed active cases will be tracked on the board’s website.