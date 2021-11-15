Sixty-six new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Southwestern Public Health region over the weekend.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Monday’s active case count in Oxford and Elgin counties rose to 159, including 27 in Tillsonburg – up sharply over the last two weeks.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID-19 outbreak declared at Glendale High School Back to video

Aylmer (38) and Woodstock (36) had the highest number of active cases. Norwich Township had 12 cases, South-West Oxford four, and Bayham 10.

There have been 95 COVID-related deaths in the region since March 2020.

Forty-five per cent of the active cases were under the age of 30.

Locally, on Friday, Nov. 12 two cases were reported at Glendale High School, and one at Port Burwell Public School. On Nov. 11, one case was reported at Westfield Public School and an outbreak was declared at Glendale HS where three cases were reported Nov. 9.

At present, more than 99 per cent of the ‘sequenced samples’ identify the Delta variant.

As of Nov. 14, 87 per cent of the region’s 12-and-older population had received at least one dose, and 84.1 per per cent two doses.

Booster shots (third doses) are available to those eligible. Check www.swpublichealth.ca/covid19vaccine . Third doses are by appointment only. They can be booked at www.covidvaccinelm.ca or call 1-800-922-0096, ext. 9.