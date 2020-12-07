COVID-19 numbers up by seven in Haldimand-Norfolk

New cases announced by the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit on Sunday are spread out in smaller communities such as Caledonia, Cayuga, Langton and Waterford.

The health unit’s website showed a jump of seven cases on Dec. 6, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 677.

On Dec. 5, there were four new cases all associated with Simcoe.

Among them was a positive case of COVID-19 was identified in the St. Frances Catholic Elementary School community.

The principal of the Delhi school, Orazio Caltagirone, sent a message out to families about the case on Dec. 3.

The individual has been directed to self-isolate and close contacts are being contacted. The identity of the individual was not released by the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board.

The school remained open to all that have not been told to self-isolate.

The health unit says there are now 28 known, active cases in the community and 612 people have recovered from the virus.