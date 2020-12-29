COVID-19 numbers rising in Oxford-Elgin

Article content

Southwestern Public Health reported 27 new COVID-19 cases in Oxford and Elgin Counties on Tuesday bringing the region up to 274 ongoing cases.

Tillsonburg had 59 active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Dec. 29, including a 46-person outbreak at Maple Manor Nursing Home, which had 30 resident cases and 16 staff cases, up 28 since Saturday.

There are currently six institutions (retirement and nursing homes) with active cases in Oxford-Elgin, which account for 106 of the region’s 274 cases.

There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oxford-Elgin region.

Aylmer had 55 cases and St. Thomas 51 cases reported Tuesday, Bayham 14, Central Elgin eight, West Elgin one and Southwold five.

In Oxford County, Woodstock has 27 cases, East Zorra-Tavistock 23, Norwich Township 13, Blanford-Blenheim nine, Ingersoll six, Zorra five and South-West Oxford two on Tuesday.

As of Thursday, eight cases were hospitalized, including two in ICU.

The assessment centre at 17 Bear Street, Tillsonburg, one of four COVID-19 testing centres in the Oxford-Elgin region, continues to test individuals. Patients must call to book an appointment (1-855-905-6148). Hours of operation are Monday to Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.