More than 40 per cent of Oxford-Elgin region’s active COVID-19 cases last week were people under the age of 30.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“Most of these are due to close contacts – we are seeing spread of COVID-19 within households,” said medical officer of health Dr. Joyce Lock during an Oct. 20 media briefing.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID-19 cases ‘trending up’ in Oxford, Elgin Back to video

On Monday Southwestern Public Health reported 35 new COVID-19 cases from the weekend (Friday to Sunday). There were 87 ongoing cases in the Oxford-Elgin region, including nine in Tillsonburg. Woodstock (19) and Aylmer (13) had the highest counts.

“We’ve been getting over 10 new cases almost every day so there is lots of activity out there,” said Lock.

As of Oct. 24, 86.2 per cent of Oxford-Elgin residents 12-and-older had received one dose and 82.5 per cent two doses. The numbers are lower in Elgin County, which had 75.3 per cent residents with two doses as of Monday. The province has set a goal of 90 per cent.

On Tuesday, Oct. 19, SWPH reported a COVID-19 related death in Elgin County – a female in her 80s. There have been 90 COVID-19 related deaths since March 2020.

“While the seven-day rolling average of new cases is declining across the province, we’re still trending higher in the Southwest Public Health region.”

Southwestern Public Health also had the fourth highest rate per 100,000 in Southwestern Ontario.

“So COVID is in our communities and I would recommend that all of you consider vaccination if you have not already,” said Lock. “And do continue to follow all appropriate COVID protocols.”

Vaccinations clinics are offered daily in Woodstock and St. Thomas – book an appointment in advance or just walk in. Mobile and popup clinics are also available in the region. Details can be found at swpublichealth.ca.