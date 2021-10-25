COVID-19 cases ‘trending up’ in Oxford, Elgin
More than 40 per cent of Oxford-Elgin region’s active COVID-19 cases last week were people under the age of 30.
“Most of these are due to close contacts – we are seeing spread of COVID-19 within households,” said medical officer of health Dr. Joyce Lock during an Oct. 20 media briefing.
On Monday Southwestern Public Health reported 35 new COVID-19 cases from the weekend (Friday to Sunday). There were 87 ongoing cases in the Oxford-Elgin region, including nine in Tillsonburg. Woodstock (19) and Aylmer (13) had the highest counts.
“We’ve been getting over 10 new cases almost every day so there is lots of activity out there,” said Lock.
As of Oct. 24, 86.2 per cent of Oxford-Elgin residents 12-and-older had received one dose and 82.5 per cent two doses. The numbers are lower in Elgin County, which had 75.3 per cent residents with two doses as of Monday. The province has set a goal of 90 per cent.
On Tuesday, Oct. 19, SWPH reported a COVID-19 related death in Elgin County – a female in her 80s. There have been 90 COVID-19 related deaths since March 2020.
“While the seven-day rolling average of new cases is declining across the province, we’re still trending higher in the Southwest Public Health region.”
Southwestern Public Health also had the fourth highest rate per 100,000 in Southwestern Ontario.
“So COVID is in our communities and I would recommend that all of you consider vaccination if you have not already,” said Lock. “And do continue to follow all appropriate COVID protocols.”
Vaccinations clinics are offered daily in Woodstock and St. Thomas – book an appointment in advance or just walk in. Mobile and popup clinics are also available in the region. Details can be found at swpublichealth.ca.
“Please be sure to take these opportunities to get vaccinated if you have not yet done so.”
Also many local pharmacies (five in Tillsonburg) still have good vaccine supply and can vaccinate people on weekends and evenings.
“Health Canada is currently reviewing the data related to the approval of the Pfizer vaccines for 5-11 year olds and we anticipate that Ontario will quickly expand eligibility to include children once Health Canada gives its approval.
“Please know that we will be ready once we get the provincial approval. Behind the scenes we are working hard to ensure that we have a comfortable, child-friendly vaccination clinic experience for you and your family.”
Third doses (booster shots) remain limited to people with compromised immune systems due to certain medical conditions or treatments, and residents of long term care homes and high-risk retirement homes. An expansion of third-dose eligibility is expected in the coming months.
An enhanced vaccine certificate with a QR code was recently released. The new passport QR codes can be scanned by a phone app.
“You may choose to keep using the vaccine certificate that you have already downloaded or you can use the new version. Both are acceptable at the moment. We do encourage you to use the new vaccine certificate with the QR code.
“Businesses have been offered a verification app so instead of having to manually look at each individual digital copy on a phone or a paper copy, verify the identity and the person’s name on the form – and the two doses on the form – the QR code will be linked with the app so it is all just a little bit faster.”
There is no deadline at this time to switch to the QR code vaccine passports, said Lock, but it is anticipated more businesses will be taking advantage of the new app in the future.
“And we would all like to get in and out of our facilities as quickly and efficiently as possible.”