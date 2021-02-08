COVID-19 cases in Tillsonburg drop to three

Article content

Six new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Southwestern Public Health region on Monday.

In total, there were 134 cases in Oxford-Elgin, including three in Tillsonburg.

“Our number of daily cases and our number of active cases have dropped significantly since this time last month,” said medical officer of health Dr. Joyce Lock in a Feb. 3 conference call with news media.

“This is great news and very encouraging. I remind you, however, please stay vigilant in following all the recommended protective measures. We’re in a stage of the pandemic where the trend could easily go in the other direction.

“We also note that fewer people are being tested,” said Lock. “Please, if you have any symptoms, get tested… particularly those of you out in the community performing essential work. Only through testing do we get an accurate picture of what is happening in our community.”

A total of 122 people were tested at the Tillsonburg COVID assessment centre at 17 Bear Street.