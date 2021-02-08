COVID-19 cases in Tillsonburg drop to three

Chris Abbott
Feb 08, 2021  •  13 hours ago  •  2 minute read
Six new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Southwestern Public Health region on Monday.

In total, there were 134 cases in Oxford-Elgin, including three in Tillsonburg.

“Our number of daily cases and our number of active cases have dropped significantly since this time last month,” said medical officer of health Dr. Joyce Lock in a Feb. 3 conference call with news media.

“This is great news and very encouraging. I remind you, however, please stay vigilant in following all the recommended protective measures. We’re in a stage of the pandemic where the trend could easily go in the other direction.

“We also note that fewer people are being tested,” said Lock. “Please, if you have any symptoms, get tested… particularly those of you out in the community performing essential work. Only through testing do we get an accurate picture of what is happening in our community.”

A total of 122 people were tested at the Tillsonburg COVID assessment centre at 17 Bear Street.

Lock also announced another milestone in protecting those most at risk. On. Jan. 29, the health unit completed all first dose vaccinations for eligible residents in high-risk retirement homes across the region. More than 170 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were administered over four days.

“Thank you to everyone with these retirement homes who worked so hard to get this critical vaccination work completed.”

The second doses for long term care and retirement homes will resume when Pfizer shipments arrive later this month.

“For everyone else, this is a good time to review credible resources about this vaccine so that you are prepared to make an informed decision when it is your turn,” said Lock, citing Health Canada, Public Health Ontario, and the Ontario Ministry of Health as excellent sources.

“I’m pleased to see area children returning to in-person learning. I ask that parents and guardians make sure that every child is screened every day before leaving the house. This will keep COVID out of our classrooms, and our classrooms open. Screening is one of the most important things parents can do to ensure the safety of all the children within the schools.

“Even though kids are back in the classrooms, the provincial stay at home order continues, and children should not gather on school property, or on private property, after the school day winds up.”

Two new fatalities in the region were announced last Wednesday, Feb. 3 – a man in his 70s from Elgin and a woman in her 90s, a resident of PeopleCare in Tavistock.

As of Sunday there were five hospital cases, none in ICU.

