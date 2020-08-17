COVID-19 cases in Tillsonburg drop to five

Several COVID-19 cases have been safely resolved in Tillsonburg over the past week, and as of Monday, the number of active cases is five.

The Southwestern Public Health’s Oxford-Elgin region had 32 cases of Monday with in Aylmer, nine in the Municipality of Bayham, four in St. Thomas, and five in Tillsonburg.

The total number of cumulative cases in Oxford-Elgin since the first positive tests March 23 (Elgin) and March 25 (Oxford) were recorded is 228. Southwestern Public Health’s daily reports show 191 of those have been resolved. There have been five fatalities in Elgin, but none in Oxford County.

Tillsonburg’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 17 Bear St. tested 268 people last week. To book an appointment call 1-855-905-6148. Visitors are required to wear a face mask.

Southwestern Public Health unit’s COVID-19 Information Line is open seven days a week between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The number is 1-800-922-0096 ext. 9. Call if you have questions.