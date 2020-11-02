COVID-19 case confirmed at South Ridge Public School

A positive case of COVID-19 has been identified by Southwestern Public Health at South Ridge Public School in Tillsonburg.

On Saturday, Thames Valley District School Board assured the community that all staff, parents and guardians of the South Ridge Public School community were immediately notified of this case.

The school will remain open and school buses will continue to operate.

SWPH investigated the case, working to identify the individual’s close contacts and follow up directly to provide specific testing advice.

If you were not contacted by the health unit your child was not considered to be at risk. The health unit only contacts those staff and student families who have been identified as close contacts. Close contacts are also being advised to stay home from school and quarantine for a period of 14 days.

The district school board said it is following all health and safety protocols recommended by both the local public health unit and the Ministry of Education, and South Ridge Public School remains a safe place to attend school.

All confirmed active COVID cases within the school board can be tracked on their website at www.tvdsb.ca/COVID19alerts.

For more information, visit www.swpublichealth.ca/covid-19-school-support or call Southwestern Public Health’s COVID-19 Information Line at 1-800-922-0096 ext. 9.

—

On Monday, Southwestern Public Health reported a total of two active COVID-19 cases in Tillsonburg, and 29 cases in the Oxford-Elgin region.

Eleven of those active cases have been reported in Woodstock, and 12 of them in the Municipality of Bayham. Other cases are currently in Aylmer (1), South-West Oxford (1), Ingersoll (1) and St. Thomas (1).

There have been 303 resolved (no longer infectious) COVID-19 cases in Oxford and Elgin counties since March 2020. Aylmer and Bayham account for nearly half that number (139).

The COVID-19 testing centre at 17 Bear Street, Tillsonburg tested 199 individuals last week.