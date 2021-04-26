Courtland restaurant charged with violation of the Reopening Ontario Act

Article content

The owner of a Courtland business has been charged under the Reopening Ontario Act.

The charges were confirmed by Norfolk OPP, which said the business was operating and allowing customers inside its building for service.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Courtland restaurant charged with violation of the Reopening Ontario Act Back to video

Charges against the business were laid on April 14.

OPP wouldn’t confirm the value of the fine levied against the business owner, but Norfolk County confirmed that “failure to comply with provincial rules may result in a $750 fine for individuals, or $1,000 fine for a numbered company/corporation – both with a court cost of an additional $130.”

The OPP’s Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said the identity of the business operator couldn’t be confirmed because of privacy issues, but the operator has confirmed that it was Vivian’s Country Cookin’ Family Restaurant.

A photograph allegedly posted to social media on April 9 (removed the same day) showed six individuals seated at two tables with their food on plates, presumably in Courtland.