Oxford County council will dole out $1.76 million in funding to expand affordable housing for seniors, a move one municipal official says will help tackle a housing crisis in the region.

Tillsonburg Non-Profit Housing Corp. received the green light from council last week to build an 18-unit housing project at 31 Victoria St. in Tillsonburg, which is home to three of the agency’s rent-geared-to-income properties.

County council commits $1.7M to affordable housing project for seniors in Tillsonburg

“Tillsonburg Non-Profit has over 40 years of experience managing their units across their three existing sites,” said Rebecca Smith, manager of housing development.

“We’re in a housing crisis, so this project, among their other ones, will continue to support the county’s commitment to increasing the supply of affordable housing and addressing that housing crisis.”

County council approved a plan to take $1.64 million from the Social Service Relief Fund, which was created by the province to support vulnerable people during the pandemic, and an additional $122,100 from its federal-provincial housing fund.

The proposed 18 one-bedroom units will house seniors with annual incomes of $38,000 or less by December 2022.

As of 2020, Tillsonburg, a town of about 16,000, had a vacancy rate of 2.2. per cent, while Woodstock and Ingersoll had rates of one and 2.6 per cent, Smith said, citing figures from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. Those numbers are below the three per cent vacancy rate of a balanced market.

The waiting list for Tillsonburg Non-Profit public housing is about 420 people.

“They’re looking at approximately four to seven years to get through that and of course, that keeps compounding over time,” Smith said. “This (funding will) provide those 18 affordable units and contribute to their existing supply.”