Cottagers blocked from cross-border properties aren't willing to sell just yet

Despite a red-hot real estate market for cottages in Southwestern Ontario, American property owners aren’t rushing to sell amid border closings that have locked them out of their second homes, realtors and cottagers say.

“There’s certainly a large number of Americans who have no intention to sell; they’re part of the community,” said Terry Rees, executive director of the Federation of Ontario Cottagers Associations (FOCA). “For a lot of people, their cottage is part of their heart and soul.”

Americans own many of Ontario’s quarter-million waterfront properties.

With the U.S.-Canada border closed until at least Sept. 21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rees said most cross-border owners are simply waiting out the summer and hoping next year returns to normal.

“We’ve heard from lots of Americans who are obviously worried and concerned and upset frankly that they can’t come,” Rees said.

In the meantime, many are getting neighbours or cottage associations to check on their properties and do ongoing maintenance.

“We look out for each other in rural Ontario, and these Americans are a big part of our cottage culture,” he said.

Ray Ferris, of Erie’s Edge Real Estate in the Long Point area and former president of the Ontario Real Estate Association, is calling the current Southwestern Ontario cottage market a “seller’s dream and a buyer’s worst nightmare.”

But the high price tags recreational properties can fetch aren’t enticing Americans to sell, he said.

“It really hasn’t brought them out of the woodwork,” Ferris said. “They’re hopeful that the border will reopen, and they’ll be allowed to re-enter.”

Ferris said virtually all properties in his region are getting multiple offers and selling over asking, adding it’s the strongest seller’s market he’s seen in his 25-year career.

Buyers are mostly coming from the Greater Toronto Area, Hamilton and Burlington, but there’s also been a shift to folks from the London area looking to buy along Lake Erie.

But property owners — both Canadian and American — aren’t biting. Those who can get to their cottages are using them more than ever, he said.

“It’s a very profitable time to sell a cottage, but we’re not seeing people jump onto that sale bandwagon,” Ferris said.

He said he’s heard of many Americans with dual citizenship still using their cottages, coming to Canada to ride out the pandemic’s worst.

The frustration of not being able to access out-of-country properties is similar for Canadians who own cottages in the U.S.

“It’s been very stressful having two properties,” said Barb Sukkau, a realtor in St. Catharines who has properties in western New York and Pennsylvania. “This year has been a real struggle, just trying to find people to take care of what needs to be done.”

Sukkau rents the properties out when they aren’t in use and plans to use them as retirement homes when the time comes.

She said she hasn’t heard of many — herself included — rushing to offload recreational properties.

“As far as liquidating, I think everyone is still in a bit of a wait-and-see mode,” she said. “It’s too soon to go down that road. We’re going to just hang on and see what happens, and hopefully, things will turn around . . . we have no intention of selling.”

Renting, if it can be co-ordinated from afar, has become more of an option, particularly with rentals getting snapped up quickly in Southwestern Ontario.

“People who have never rented their properties before are starting to consider that as an option, basically because they don’t want them to sit vacantly,” Sukkau said.

Despite cottage season being virtually over next month, cottagers on both sides of the border have been pushing their respective governments for travel exemptions for property owners, arguing they could safely self-isolate upon arrival.

“The nuance is people have a place to isolate … people with legitimate options to quarantine could be considered lower risk,” Rees said. “We’re not that hopeful, but we won’t give up.”