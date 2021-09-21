Conservatives sweep local ridings

Three area Conservatives won their ridings in Monday’s federal election averaging 48.3 per cent of the counted ballots.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hung onto power on Monday, saying the Liberals had won a clear mandate to govern although he fell short of his goal for a majority win.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, whose party placed second, conceded defeat as results trickled in late into the night.

Trudeau spoke to supporters shortly after, pledging to work with other parties for the good of all Canadians.

“You are sending us back to work with a clear mandate to get Canada through this pandemic and to the brighter days ahead,” Trudeau said to a small crowd gathered in a hotel ballroom. “What we’ve seen tonight is that millions of Canadians have chosen a progressive plan.”

“It’s a Groundhog Day election,” said Gerald Baier, a professor of political science at University of British Columbia. “It seems that ambivalence has stayed (from the 2019 election).”

“Our support has grown, it’s grown across the country, but clearly there is more work for us to do to earn the trust of Canadians,” O’Toole told supporters, while suggesting that he planned to stay on as leader. “My family and I are resolutely committed to continuing this journey for Canada.”

OXFORD

Dave MacKenzie claimed his seventh straight win Monday night in a landslide victory that was never in question.

The longtime Conservative member of Parliament thanked his dedicated staff for helping return him to Ottawa, describing them as “always every helpful.”

“They’re not political,” MacKenzie said Monday. “They just want to help and they do a great job.”