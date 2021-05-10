Community volunteers recruited for Tillsonburg vaccination clinic
In less than one week the Town of Tillsonburg filled its quota of volunteers needed to help at the Mass Immunization Clinic at the Tillsonburg Community Centre.
The first shifts started Monday morning, two weeks after the clinic opened in the Lions Auditorium, with Val Harrop and Bridget Fearon being the first community volunteers.
“The town would like to formally thank our connected and engaged community for assisting with this exciting opportunity,” said Michelle Smibert, Tillsonburg’s Director of Corporate Services/Clerk.
As of Monday, there are many vaccination appointments available to anyone 50-and-older from May 12-14, as well as next week. The goal is to book the clinic solid five days a week.
Harrop found out about the search for volunteers from an email sent to the Tillsonburg Lions Club.
“My husband’s a member,” Harrop noted. “I was going to come all day but I have to leave early on Mondays. So just doing mornings.”
Fearon signed on for the whole day Monday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“I think the Kinsmen got an email that Scot (Bolton) gave to me,” said Fearon, who does manual osteopathy and is currently not working because of the provincial lockdown. “So I’ve got time, so I thought I would help here.”
“I just wanted to help,” said Harrop, who also volunteers at Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital.
“I just want everyone to get vaccinated,” Harrop added with a smile.
Most of the volunteer shifts are either morning (9 a.m.), afternoon (12:45 p.m.) or evening (4 p.m.), Fearon noted. And there are two volunteers scheduled every shift – or almost every shift.
Together, with staff from Tillsonburg’s recreation department, the volunteers seat people after they come into the clinic. Then sanitize the stations (chairs) after the Moderna vaccine shots are administered by Oxford County Paramedic Services.
“They’ve got a pretty organized system,” said Fearon.
“They’re doing three rows (of cubicles/stations),” said Harrop.
If there is more vaccine availability and the Tillsonburg clinic is busier in coming weeks/months, they will add more volunteers.
