Community supports Delhi Sharing Pantry

Chris Abbott
Dec 22, 2020  •   •  2 minute read
Ruth Brown, co-coordinator of the Delhi Sharing Pantry, stands next to a cooler, newly arrived in the summer, that allows them to store fresh food products. (Chris Abbott/Norfolk and Tillsonburg News)
The overall need for the Delhi Sharing Pantry has not really changed this year, but some of the faces coming into their Argyle Street location are new.

“The need is different this year,” said Ruth Brown, co-coordinator of the Delhi Sharing Pantry. “The number of what we would call our regular clients has actually declined. It’s families now that are coming, saying ‘dad lost his job at the beginning of COVID, mom’s working part-time, we just can’t do it.’ So lots of different situations.”

Early response from the community when COVID-19 arrived was ‘a bit overwhelming,’ she said.

And with successful partnerships, including fresh produce supplies, it kept them going through the summer into the fall – and one of the best harvest seasons for the Sharing Pantry.

“We had (food) coming in from all over, so in that way it was really good. My concern was, it was a fantastic harvest season, where to do we get the fresh stuff now? So I reached out to Matt at Wilkinson’s, and we’ve ‘kind of’ started a program. The fresh milk and eggs wouldn’t be a regular thing here before, No. 1 because last year I didn’t have this cooler, and we had nowhere to store all the fresh stuff that was coming in the summer. I wanted one for a long time and we finally got our cooler. Now, hopefully, if things work out well with Wilkinson’s, there will be ‘fresh’ as well, not just non-perishable.

“Then the first Saturday in December the firefighters did our food drive at Wilkinson’s Your Independent Grocer (on Main Street),” said Brown. “It was a very successful food drive.

“I thought, because of all the response we got in the spring, that Christmas donations would… (taper off). It has not.”

The December 5th food drive was advertised as a gift card drive, but some people when they saw the firefighters, went in to buy a bag of groceries – or a cart of groceries – and brought them back out to the firefighters.

“We were not asking for food, we were asking for monetary donations and gift cards. Just for health and safety reasons. They had a table set in front of a fire truck with a big plastic jar on the table.”

A further generous donation of $6,000 from the Delhi Township Senior Citizens Club last week will also help carry them through the winter months, said Brown.

“The ideal way to give to a food bank is… you give me the dollar that you were going to spend on something and I go to my Independent Grocer and I say ‘Matt, what price can you give me on…?’ And we get it at cost. So money goes further.”

