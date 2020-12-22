Community supports Delhi Sharing Pantry

Article content

The overall need for the Delhi Sharing Pantry has not really changed this year, but some of the faces coming into their Argyle Street location are new.

“The need is different this year,” said Ruth Brown, co-coordinator of the Delhi Sharing Pantry. “The number of what we would call our regular clients has actually declined. It’s families now that are coming, saying ‘dad lost his job at the beginning of COVID, mom’s working part-time, we just can’t do it.’ So lots of different situations.”

Early response from the community when COVID-19 arrived was ‘a bit overwhelming,’ she said.

And with successful partnerships, including fresh produce supplies, it kept them going through the summer into the fall – and one of the best harvest seasons for the Sharing Pantry.

“We had (food) coming in from all over, so in that way it was really good. My concern was, it was a fantastic harvest season, where to do we get the fresh stuff now? So I reached out to Matt at Wilkinson’s, and we’ve ‘kind of’ started a program. The fresh milk and eggs wouldn’t be a regular thing here before, No. 1 because last year I didn’t have this cooler, and we had nowhere to store all the fresh stuff that was coming in the summer. I wanted one for a long time and we finally got our cooler. Now, hopefully, if things work out well with Wilkinson’s, there will be ‘fresh’ as well, not just non-perishable.