Community support needed to keep Panorama shining

A scaled-back Christmas Panorama was a success but organizers say it has never been more vital for the community to support the event to ensure its survival.

“We’re already planning for 2021,” said Lucas Wilson, a member of Panorama’s organizing committee. “We weren’t able to do any fundraising (in 2020) and we’re a little bit behind.

“It’s more important than ever before that we get support from the community. We want to get the festival back to its full glory. We just don’t have the money to do it.”

Organizers of the 60-plus year Simcoe Christmas tradition refused to let Panorama be another victim of the pandemic.

Instead of cancelling, organizers dug into old boxes of Panorama supplies and put together a drive-thru event that included the signature River of Lights and several metal light displays.

Although there’s no way of knowing exactly how many people drove past the displays, Wilson said on some nights there was a line-up of vehicles.