Community engagement will be key part of Tillsonburg’s Strategic Plan

An overview of the new Strategic Plan process was introduced at the Jan. 11 Tillsonburg council virtual meeting.

Erin O’Hoski, from Boulevard Strategy Group, the company and consultants hired to assist Tillsonburg with its new Strategic Plan, said she plans to begin by speaking with everyone on council personally during January to learn priorities, and how things have changed during the pandemic.

“The Strategic Plan will essentially answer five questions for yourselves, for your senior administration and for your community,” said O’Hoski.

Those questions involve vision, mission, value, goals and performance metrics. What are we working toward? What is our role? What is important to us? How do we proceed? How will we know when we’ve arrived?

“The Strategic Plan involves a seven phase work plan that officially launches today,” said O’Hoski, showing a roadmap that goes from ‘understanding Tillsonburg’ and ‘developing the strategic framework,’ to community engagement and final report and approval.