Community comes through for Mitten Tree

A dozen Christmas trees might have been needed to display this year’s donations to the DownTown Tillsonburg BIA and Norfolk & Tillsonburg News Mitten Tree.

In just a few short weeks, the community generously donated mittens, scarves and toques by the bag and boxful.

“We were pleasantly surprised by the amount of people that reached out and came by to support the Mitten Tree, including the Tillsonburg Retirement Residence,” said Karlee Slattery, Tillsonburg BIA Events & Marketing co-ordinator. “Their residents have been really busy creating and knitting.

“And of course, having our central BIA office right beside TD Bank at The Town Centre mall has really helped us,” Slattery added.

“Karlee did an excellent job with the Mitten Tree and having the tree right by the front window so people can see that,” said Mark Renaud, executive director, Tillsonburg BIA. “And the video that we produced for the year in review showed the Mitten Tree window and I think that probably helped a little bit too. It’s all about awareness and visibility.”

“And of course it makes it amazing when we get to partner with people like the Salvation Army and the newspaper that has been doing this for (27-plus) years, and being able to help them out with providing that central location,” said Slattery.

Some of the mittens, toques and scarves donated would go to the Christmas hampers, said Lieutenant Drew Young, Tillsonburg Salvation Army Corps officer.

“We also have in our store a free bin for anybody who needs hats, scarves, mitts,” Young noted. “If you’re in need of it, you can get it. It’s to keep our community warm for the season.”