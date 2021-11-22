Community Christmas parade brings Tillsonburg together

It took just over an hour for Saturday’s Tillsonburg Community Santa Claus parade to complete its downtown route.

With about 48 parade entries, including more than 30 area businesses, a shortened route and brisk pace, there was a chance the parade leaders would arrive back at the staging area before Santa’s float actually left the Avondale United Church parking lot.

That didn’t happen, said Chris Kersten, one of the community Christmas parade organizing committee that included Patti McCarrragher, Shayla Taylor, Joey Antonissen, Melodie Boyle and Cathy Ryan.

“I’m guessing they were probably coming around Bridge Street when we were on our way out,” said Kersten, who was pulling the last float.

That would have put Tillsonburg Fire and Rescue Services’ trucks in the parade’s home stretch, however.

“We had a lot of people,” said Kersten. “Seeing all those people, and those kids smiling, my heart grew three sizes that day. It was so cool to see the town come together and I think we need this because life’s just been something over these last couple of years. It was nice to feel that normalcy and I’m hoping we can do that next year.

“I had a lot of fun and I enjoyed recruiting the businesses.”

The parade marshalling – which can be tricky with numerous floats and many young children in the parking lot area – went smoothly.

“It went pretty good,” said Kersten, who made a minor route change at the start to coordinate with the town’s street closures.

It meant the parade started on Harvey Street… same as it has for decades when the Kiwanis and Optimist Clubs organized it.