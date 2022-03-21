community calendar

AID FOR UKRAINE: The Barrel Restaurant in Simcoe is teaming up with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of St. Sophia: Simcoe Mission of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker by collecting humanitarian aid of non-perishable food items and hygiene products for the people of Ukraine. Items can be dropped off at the restaurant on Queensway West in Simcoe.

WINGS: Wings will be available at the Waterford Legion on March 25 at 5 p.m. Orders will begin at 3 p.m. Cost is $10 for wings, $4 for fries and $5 for onion wings.

PICKLEBALL: Norfolk County recreation department is offering pickleball in Port Dover and Delhi. Sessions are Mondays and Tuesdays at the Port Dover Community Centre and Thursdays at Delhi District Secondary School. Cost is $5 per player. For more information and to register go to bit.ly/3rVUHop .

INDOOR WALKS: Supervised indoor walking sessions are being held for those ages 14 and older on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Simcoe Recreation Centre. Organizers encourage people to bring their own ankle/hand weights and distance trackers. Participants need to wear comfortable non-slip running shoes and bring a mask. Pre-registration is required by going to bit.ly/3tnm7nQ

APRIL

BAKE AND BOOK SALE: Waterford Legion Ladies Auxiliary will be holding a bake and book sale along with a tea room on April 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Features include meat and turkey pies, squares, cookies and loaves.

TILLSONBURG HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Monthly meeting will be held April 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the Senior Centre Tillsonburg Complex. A meet and greet social hours will be followed by the meeting with speaker Roman Bodnar of Eising Greenhouses & Garden Centre on the topic small landscape design. Everyone welcome.

LEGION DINNER: Waterford Legion roast beef supper held April 6. Eat in or take out. Cost is $13, dessert included. Serving at 5:30 p.m.

HISTORICAL TALK: Author Dr. David Beasley will speak about The Fenian Invasion of Canada in 1866 as part of the Norfolk Historical Society Speaker’s Series on April 9 at 2 p.m. at The Norfolk Golf and Country Club, Argyle Street, Simcoe. The raids were carried out by the Fenian Irish Brotherhood whose goal was to free Ireland. Based in the United States, the Fenians conducted raids on the British Army Forts, customs ports and other targets in Canada. Based on his novel Spiral, Beasley will discuss the consequences of this important historical event. Admission is free.