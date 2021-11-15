community calendar

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT: Norfolk Haldimand Community Hospice is offering an eight-week adult bereavement support group from Nov. 18 to Jan. 13, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at 302 St. George Street, Port Dover. For more info or to register call Maureen Russell (supportive care) at support@ourcommunityhospice.com or 905-746-3832. No cost to participate. Registration is required and space is limited. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

POTTERS’ GUILD: Norfolk Potters’ Guild Fall Sale will be held Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 129 Young Street, across from Talbot Street Arena in Simcoe. Plenty of parking. Enter a draw for a beautiful piece of handmade pottery. Cash/cheque/Visa and Mastercard accepted. Public health guidelines in place. Proof of vaccination and masks required.

WINGS AND THINGS: Waterford Legion will be serving a wings and things supper on Nov. 26. Serving at 5 p.m. Orders can be taken starting at 3 p.m. Cost is $10 for wings, $4 for fries and $5 for onion rings. Call to order at 519-443-5123.

DECEMBER

LEGION SUPPER: Waterford Legion ham and scalloped potato supper will be held Dec. 1. Cost is $13 per person (dessert included). Takeout or eat in. Tickets go on sale at 5:15 p.m. the day of the supper.

BAKE SALE: A Christmas Bake and Craft Sale will be held at the Simcoe Seniors Centre located at the Simcoe Rec Centre on Dec. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Proof of valid vaccination and mask required.